Williams has 18, UAPB downs Grambling 67-64

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Quion Williams scored 18 points as UAPB beat Grambling 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Williams also added nine assists for the Golden Lions (9-13, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Milhan Charles scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Jaquan Scott shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds and three steals.

Antonio Munoz finished with 26 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (10-11, 4-4). Roderick Coffee III added 12 points.

