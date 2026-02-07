Wichita State visits Tulane following Brumbaugh’s 27-point game

Wichita State Shockers (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-5 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (14-9, 6-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-9, 4-5 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Wichita State after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 27 points in Tulane’s 78-76 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Green Wave are 8-5 on their home court. Tulane has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers have gone 6-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 8.2.

Tulane averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Shockers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Brumbaugh is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

