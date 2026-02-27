Western Kentucky hosts Watson and UTEP

UTEP Miners (10-18, 6-11 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-11, 10-7 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (10-18, 6-11 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-11, 10-7 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on Western Kentucky after Kaseem Watson scored 24 points in UTEP’s 77-67 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-4 at home. Western Kentucky has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Miners are 6-11 in CUSA play. UTEP is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

Western Kentucky scores 79.0 points, 7.1 more per game than the 71.9 UTEP gives up. UTEP has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Western Kentucky won the last meeting 68-56 on Jan. 10. Teagan Moore scored 19 points points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Elijah Jones is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Miners. Jamal West is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

