Western Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (17-11, 12-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (22-4, 14-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Morehead State trying to continue its 14-game home winning streak.

The Leathernecks are 14-0 in home games. Western Illinois averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 12-5 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Dike averaging 5.4.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Western Illinois allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Morehead State won the last matchup 63-53 on Jan. 22. Violet McNece scored 18 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Mia Nicastro is averaging 24 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Dike is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. McNece is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.