West leads UTEP against Middle Tennessee after 22-point game

UTEP Miners (10-17, 6-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-14, 7-9 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on Middle Tennessee after Jamal West scored 22 points in UTEP’s 67-63 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Blue Raiders are 9-4 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Torey Alston leads the Blue Raiders with 7.6 boards.

The Miners are 6-10 against CUSA opponents. UTEP allows 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Middle Tennessee averages 75.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 71.7 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 69.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 72.9 Middle Tennessee gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. UTEP won the last meeting 83-80 on Jan. 9. Kaseem Watson scored 23 points to help lead the Miners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Blue Raiders. Alston is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Miners. Caleb Blackwell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

