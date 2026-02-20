Waldon and North Florida host Queens (NC)

Queens (NC) Royals (9-17, 3-12 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-18, 3-12 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (9-17, 3-12 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-18, 3-12 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Queens (NC) after Alonya Waldon scored 27 points in North Florida’s 73-68 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Ospreys have gone 4-8 in home games. North Florida averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Royals are 3-12 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Florida scores 61.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 68.4 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC)’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Florida won 64-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Waldon led North Florida with 21 points, and Hannah Hicks led Queens (NC) with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Waldon is averaging 11 points and 1.6 steals for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hicks is averaging six points and 7.4 rebounds for the Royals. Alyssa Lewis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

