Virginia Tech hosts Jones and NC State

NC State Lady Wolfpack (16-7, 9-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-6, 8-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (16-7, 9-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-6, 8-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Virginia Tech after Zamareya Jones scored 25 points in NC State’s 83-55 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies have gone 13-2 at home. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 16.3 assists per game led by Mackenzie Nelson averaging 5.7.

The Lady Wolfpack are 9-3 in ACC play. NC State ranks fifth in college basketball with 40.7 rebounds per game. Khamil Pierre leads the Lady Wolfpack with 12.1.

Virginia Tech makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). NC State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carys Baker is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is shooting 52.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Lady Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.