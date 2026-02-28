Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge injured against No. 15 St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge injured his right leg Saturday night against No. 15 St. John’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova starting forward Matt Hodge injured his right leg Saturday night against No. 15 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

With the Wildcats trailing by 24 early in the second half, Hodge lost the ball as he tried to make a move and went down in a heap clutching his right knee in obvious pain near the basket.

After the Red Storm scored quickly at the other end, a whistle blew and play was stopped. Hodge received attention from the athletic training staff as he remained on the floor. He didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off the court, and the 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman from Belgium never returned to the game.

Hodge finished with six points and two rebounds in the 89-57 loss. Following the game, Villanova coach Kevin Willard said he didn’t have any update on the injury yet.

Hodge began the night averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He was shooting 36.4% on 132 attempts from 3-point range.

It could be a costly loss for Villanova, which entered 22-6 and appears headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. In their first season under Willard, the Wildcats sit third in the Big East standings and are assured the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

