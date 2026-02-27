Utah Valley hosts Abilene Christian following Newton’s 27-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 11-4 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 11-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Utah Valley after Chilaydrien Newton scored 27 points in Abilene Christian’s 85-81 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines are 14-0 in home games. Utah Valley is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 5-10 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley is shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 48.9% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 71.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 67.0 Utah Valley gives up.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 68-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Tyler Hendricks led Utah Valley with 18 points, and Bradyn Hubbard led Abilene Christian with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wolverines. Hendricks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yaniel Rivera is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.8 points. Hubbard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.