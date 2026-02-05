UMBC defeats Binghamton 79-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong had 17 points in UMBC’s 79-62 victory over Binghamton on Thursday. Armstrong went 6 of…

BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Armstrong had 17 points in UMBC’s 79-62 victory over Binghamton on Thursday.

Armstrong went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Retrievers (14-8, 7-2 America East Conference). Josh Odunowo scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jah’likai King went 5 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jeremiah Quigley led the Bearcats (5-19, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Bryson Wilson added 18 points for Binghamton. Jackson Benigni finished with 14 points.

