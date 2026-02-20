UAPB plays Prairie View A&M after Gardner’s 24-point game

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-23, 0-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 7-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-23, 0-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 7-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Prairie View A&M after Khaniah Gardner scored 24 points in UAPB’s 68-62 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-3 in home games. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Lady Panthers are 0-14 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

UAPB’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 54.8 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 70.2 UAPB gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UAPB won the last meeting 53-49 on Jan. 9. Tyra Taylor scored 17 points points to help lead the Golden Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Wilson is averaging 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 51.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 30.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.