Tulane visits Richmond and Memphis

Tulane Green Wave (8-16, 3-9 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (8-16, 2-9 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Tulane after Daejah Richmond scored 21 points in Memphis’ 61-58 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Tigers have gone 5-6 at home. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with 13.8 fast break points.

The Green Wave are 3-9 in conference matchups. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Dyllan Hanna averaging 7.1.

Memphis is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 66.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 68.9 Memphis allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Green Wave square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chae Harris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Richmond is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Sneed is averaging seven points and 4.1 assists for the Green Wave. Kanija Daniel is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

