Towers and Ball State host Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (13-11, 5-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (20-5, 11-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (13-11, 5-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (20-5, 11-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Bowling Green after Tessa Towers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 83-68 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 9-2 in home games. Ball State leads the MAC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Salenbien averaging 5.2.

The Falcons are 5-7 in MAC play. Bowling Green scores 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salenbien is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Towers is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is averaging 14.5 points for the Falcons. Lauren Gerken is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 13.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.