High-scoring guard Juke Harris commits to Tennessee after breakout season at Wake Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Wake Forest guard Juke Harris has committed to Tennessee, the school announced on Monday, giving…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Wake Forest guard Juke Harris has committed to Tennessee, the school announced on Monday, giving the Volunteers one of the top scorers in this year’s portal.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder scored 21.4 points per game last season for the Demon Deacons to rank No. 14 in the country. He was named to the All-ACC second team as a sophomore and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Harris had originally declared for the NBA draft, but decided to go to Tennessee after being projected as a late first round or early second round selection.

“Juke is not only an explosive talent, but also a humble young man from a great family,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. “One of the premier scorers nationally, he possesses the ability to put the ball in the basket in numerous ways, from all over the floor.”

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