Thiam and Cincinnati host Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-11, 5-10 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-13, 7-8 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-11, 5-10 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-13, 7-8 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Oklahoma State after Moustapha Thiam scored 21 points in Cincinnati’s 80-68 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats are 13-3 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Cowboys have gone 5-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cincinnati averages 72.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 81.5 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cincinnati allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jalen Celestine is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16.8 points. Parsa Fallah is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.