South Dakota State visits South Dakota following Sayler’s 22-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-16, 7-8 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (15-15, 7-8 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits South Dakota after Joe Sayler scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 73-59 win against the UMKC Roos.

The Coyotes are 11-5 on their home court. South Dakota is fourth in the Summit League scoring 80.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are 7-8 in conference matchups. South Dakota State scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

South Dakota scores 80.3 points, 7.8 more per game than the 72.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Dakota gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit League play. South Dakota won the last matchup 68-67 on Feb. 7. Jordan Crawford scored 19 points points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Fens is scoring 14.5 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Coyotes. Crawford is averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jaden Jackson is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 12.3 points. Sayler is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

