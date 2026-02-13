Smith leads Cent. Conn. St. against Fairleigh Dickinson after 40-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-10, 8-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-16, 7-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (14-10, 8-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-16, 7-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Darin Smith Jr. scored 40 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 81-76 win against the New Haven Chargers.

The Knights have gone 8-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 5-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-5 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 14.3 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Jay Rodgers with 7.3.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 68.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 71.3 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 5.6 more points per game (75.6) than Fairleigh Dickinson allows (70.0).

The Knights and Blue Devils meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Knights. Eric Parnell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Blue Devils. Melo Sanchez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.