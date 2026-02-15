Smiley scores 21 off bench as Belmont beats Murray State 87-70

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jack Smiley scored 21 points off the bench to help Belmont earn an 87-70 victory over…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jack Smiley scored 21 points off the bench to help Belmont earn an 87-70 victory over Murray State on Sunday.

Smiley shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (24-4, 14-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Eoin Dillon added 19 points and eight rebounds. Sam Orme had 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

KJ Tenner led the Racers (19-9, 11-6) with 21 points. Javon Jackson had 20 points and three steals, while Roman Domon contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Dillon scored five points in the first half and Belmont went into the break trailing 39-24. Smiley scored 19 points in the second half to rally the Bruins.

