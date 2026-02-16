San Diego State hosts Grand Canyon after Henley’s 24-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-9, 9-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-9, 9-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 12-2 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces San Diego State after Jaden Henley scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 94-79 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 12-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks second in the MWC with 15.8 assists per game led by Taj DeGourville averaging 2.8.

The Antelopes have gone 9-5 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon is the best team in the MWC allowing only 68.8 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

San Diego State scores 79.8 points, 11.0 more per game than the 68.8 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon scores 6.0 more points per game (75.3) than San Diego State allows (69.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henley is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.