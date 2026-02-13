Saint Louis faces Dayton, aims to break road skid

Saint Louis Billikens (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-12, 6-8 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-16, 5-9 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-12, 6-8 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Billikens face Dayton.

The Flyers have gone 6-6 in home games. Dayton allows 67.6 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Billikens are 5-9 in A-10 play. Saint Louis gives up 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Dayton’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 65.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 67.6 Dayton allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayo Lear is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Flyers. Olivia Leung is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 11.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

