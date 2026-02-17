Robert McCray V scores 27 and Florida State rallies in the 2nd half to beat Boston College 80-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, Alex Steen had…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray V scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, Alex Steen had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Florida State rallied in the second half to beat Boston College 80-72 on Tuesday night.

Florida State trailed by 14 points, 59-45, with 11 minutes remaining before making 11 of its final 14 shots.

Lajae Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in with 2:33 remaining in the second half to give Florida State its first lead, 70-68, since it was 8-5. Then Chauncey Wiggins added a 3-pointer and McCray made a driving layup to make it 75-70 with 50 seconds left.

It was Florida State’s largest comeback victory since a 16-point reversal against Wake Forest on Feb. 12, 2025.

Wiggins finished with 11 points and Jones added 10 for Florida State (13-13, 6-7 ACC), which was coming off a 92-point performance against Virginia Tech.

Fred Payne scored 22 points for Boston College (9-17, 2-11) which was looking for its first ACC road win in over two years. Luka Toews and Chase Forte each scored 14 points and Aidan Shaw had 10 points.

Payne and Forte combined to go 6 of 7 from 3-point range, with three makes apiece, in the first half to help Boston College take a 42-32 lead at the break. Toews added two makes from distance as the Eagles went 8 of 12 by halftime.

Boston College finished 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Boston College: Continues the road trip at SMU on Saturday.

FSU: Goes on the road to play Clemson on Saturday.

