Ringgold scores 22 as Tulane defeats Temple 77-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyler Ringgold’s 22 points helped Tulane defeat Temple 77-66 on Wednesday.

Ringgold shot 6 of 12 from the field and went 9 for 15 from the line for the Green Wave (14-10, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods scored 19 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Rowan Brumbaugh had 11 points.

Derrian Ford finished with 26 points for the Owls (15-9, 7-4). Jordan Mason added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Temple.

Tulane was tied with Temple at the half, 30-30, with Ringgold (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Curtis Williams’ 3-pointer with 19:20 left in the second half gave Tulane the lead for good at 33-30.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

