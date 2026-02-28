Providence hosts Marquette following Vice’s 22-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-11, 11-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-16, 7-12 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 5:30 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-11, 11-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (14-16, 7-12 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Providence after Halley Vice scored 22 points in Marquette’s 77-65 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 11-6 in home games. Providence has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 11-8 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

Providence is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Marquette won 78-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Skylar Forbes led Marquette with 22 points, and Teneisia Brown led Providence with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Friars. Brown is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaidynn Mason is averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vice is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

