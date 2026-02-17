Presbyterian hosts Porter and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (12-15, 5-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-22, 1-11 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (12-15, 5-8 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-22, 1-11 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Presbyterian after Amourie Porter scored 27 points in Winthrop’s 75-65 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-9 at home. Presbyterian allows 71.8 points and has been outscored by 18.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-8 in conference matchups. Winthrop gives up 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Presbyterian gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacia Cunningham is averaging 11 points for the Blue Hose. Krystal Haddock is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Cori Lard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 51.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.