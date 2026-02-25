Portland State visits Montana State after McMahon’s 35-point outing

Portland State Vikings (18-8, 12-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (18-8, 12-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Portland State after Patrick McMahon scored 35 points in Montana State’s 91-76 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 9-2 on their home court. Montana State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 12-3 in Big Sky play. Portland State averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Montana State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Portland State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Montana State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Portland State won the last meeting 63-54 on Jan. 31. Keyon Kensie scored 24 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Miller averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Kelcy Phipps is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

