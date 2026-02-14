Pittsburgh faces SMU on 3-game road slide

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-18, 1-12 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-17, 1-12 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-18, 1-12 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-17, 1-12 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Panthers visit SMU.

The Mustangs are 5-8 in home games. SMU gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 1-12 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

SMU is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 60.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73.3 SMU gives up to opponents.

The Mustangs and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulina Paris is averaging 9.6 points for the Mustangs. Zahra King is averaging 17.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.9 points for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.