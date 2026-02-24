Pepperdine plays Seattle U following Clark’s 32-point performance

Seattle U Redhawks (17-12, 6-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-21, 3-13 WCC) Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (17-12, 6-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-21, 3-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Seattle U after Aaron Clark scored 32 points in Pepperdine’s 83-73 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Waves are 6-9 in home games. Pepperdine is 3-16 against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 6-10 against conference opponents. Seattle U is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pepperdine is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 72.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 79.4 Pepperdine gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Seattle U won the last meeting 83-81 on Feb. 5. Junseok Yeo scored 18 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Styles Phipps is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Redhawks. Yeo is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.