Arizona and Michigan square off in the Final 4

Michigan Wolverines (35-3, 21-2 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (36-2, 19-2 Big 12) Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Michigan Wolverines (35-3, 21-2 Big Ten) vs. Arizona Wildcats (36-2, 19-2 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Michigan meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Wildcats have gone 19-2 against Big 12 opponents, with a 17-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Jaden Bradley averaging 4.4.

The Wolverines are 21-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 28-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Arizona’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Koa Peat is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists. Aday Mara is shooting 67.4% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 84.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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