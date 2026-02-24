Pack leads balanced Oklahoma attack in commanding 91-79 win over Auburn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points, Mohamed Wague added 18 points and Oklahoma used its first-half eruption…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 22 points, Mohamed Wague added 18 points and Oklahoma used its first-half eruption to ride out a 91-79 win over Auburn on Tuesday night.

Wague made 10 of 12 foul shots, Derrion Reid scored 16 points and Xzayvier Brown 14 for Oklahoma (14-14, 4-11 Big 12) to end its two-game losing streak.

Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points and made all 11 of his foul shots and Kevin Overton scored 26 with the help of 5-for-10 shooting from distance for Auburn (15-13, 6-9).

It was Oklahoma’s first 90-point plus scoring effort since a 92-91 win over then 15th-ranked Vanderbilt on Feb. 7.

The Sooners shot a higher percentage from 3-point range — 71.4% (10 for 14) — than their 58.3% mark (7 of 12) from the foul line before halftime.

Following Overton’s 3-pointer to get Auburn within 33-31 with 7:55 before halftime, the Sooners went on an 11-3 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes to build their first double-digit lead to 44-34 with 4:31 left before the break.

The Sooners led 51-42 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits for most of the second half.

Up Next

Auburn: Hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Travels to LSU on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.