Olsen’s 29 help South Alabama defeat UL Monroe 89-54

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 29 points as South Alabama beat UL Monroe 89-54 on Wednesday.

Olsen also contributed five rebounds for the Jaguars (21-9, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference). The Jaguars are one of four teams tied for first place.

Chaze Harris added 15 points while going 4 of 5 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and had five assists for South Alabama. Jayden Cooper shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Krystian Lewis led the Warhawks (4-26, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. UL Monroe also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from MJ Russell. Alex Molofeev also had seven points and five assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

