Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State after Hubbard’s 31-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-13, 3-8 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-13, 3-8 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-13, 3-8 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-13, 3-8 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Ole Miss after Josh Hubbard scored 31 points in Mississippi State’s 73-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Rebels are 7-4 in home games. Ole Miss has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-8 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is averaging 14.3 points for the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Hubbard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Jayden Epps is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

