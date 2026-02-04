Nziemi scores 20, Longwood beats Gardner-Webb 86-66

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Johan Nziemi had 20 points in Longwood’s 86-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night. Nziemi…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Johan Nziemi had 20 points in Longwood’s 86-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.

Nziemi shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (13-12, 5-5 Big South Conference). Elijah Tucker scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jacoi Hutchinson had 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jamias Ferere led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-21, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 11 points apiece from D.J. Jefferson and Colin Hawkins.

