Northwestern visits Stirtz and Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats (10-13, 2-10 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Northwestern after Bennett Stirtz scored 22 points in Iowa’s 84-74 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-1 in home games. Iowa scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-10 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 5.2.

Iowa scores 78.2 points, 5.7 more per game than the 72.5 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is averaging 19.2 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Nick Martinelli averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 22.8 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Reid is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

