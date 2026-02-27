Northwestern hosts Bittle and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-16, 4-13 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (11-17, 4-13 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-16, 4-13 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Northwestern after Nathan Bittle scored 20 points in Oregon’s 85-71 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Northwestern ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.1 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.8.

The Ducks have gone 4-13 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northwestern’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 71.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 72.9 Northwestern allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Ducks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is averaging 22.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tre Singleton is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bittle is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 24.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Ducks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.