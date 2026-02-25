Northern Arizona hosts Hassmann and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (23-5, 14-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-18, 6-9 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (23-5, 14-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-18, 6-9 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Northern Arizona after Hope Hassmann scored 22 points in Idaho’s 75-60 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-7 at home. Northern Arizona is ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Vandals have gone 14-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho ranks fourth in college basketball with 41.8 rebounds per game. Debora Dos Santos leads the Vandals with 7.7.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho won the last matchup 94-71 on Jan. 31. Hassmann scored 20 points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audrey Taylor is averaging 6.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. Naomi White is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hassmann is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Vandals: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 41.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

