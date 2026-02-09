North Texas visits Rice after Ennis’ 22-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 7-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (20-3, 10-0 AAC) Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 7-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (20-3, 10-0 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on North Texas after Dominique Ennis scored 22 points in Rice’s 82-65 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 10-0 in home games. Rice is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Mean Green are 7-4 against AAC opponents. North Texas has a 5-9 record against opponents above .500.

Rice’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 3.5 per game Rice gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Adams is averaging 8.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aysia Proctor is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals. Megan Nestor is shooting 54.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

