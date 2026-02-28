Noland and Columbia host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (21-5, 9-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (16-10, 5-7 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Yale Bulldogs (21-5, 9-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (16-10, 5-7 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Yale after Kenny Noland scored 23 points in Columbia’s 80-62 win over the Brown Bears.

The Lions are 9-4 in home games. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Connor Igoe averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Columbia’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Yale won the last meeting 91-74 on Jan. 19. Nick Townsend scored 25 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noland is averaging 17.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games.

Townsend is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.