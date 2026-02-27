No. 4 Iowa State hosts No. 16 Texas Tech following Anderson’s 31-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-4, 11-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (24-4, 11-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech plays No. 4 Iowa State after Christian Anderson scored 31 points in Texas Tech’s 80-68 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones are 15-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 10.8.

Iowa State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Red Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is shooting 52.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Toppin is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

