No. 17 Florida visits Agee and Texas A&M

Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 7-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces No. 17 Florida after Rashaun Agee scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 100-97 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Aggies are 12-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is third in college basketball averaging 92.0 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Gators are 7-2 against SEC opponents. Florida leads college basketball with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 11.4.

Texas A&M makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Florida has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Gators face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agee is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Ruben Dominguez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gators. Chinyelu is averaging 14 points and 11.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 88.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

