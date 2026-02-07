No. 17 Duke plays conference foe SMU

SMU Mustangs (8-15, 1-10 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 12-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (8-15, 1-10 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 12-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Duke plays SMU in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Blue Devils are 8-1 on their home court. Duke scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-10 against conference opponents. SMU is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Duke makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). SMU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Duke gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blue Devils. Toby Fournier is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Zahra King is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mustangs. Anaya Brown is averaging 11.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

