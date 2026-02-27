No. 12 Nebraska visits USC, aims for 25th win of season

Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-10, 7-10 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-10, 7-10 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Nebraska will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Cornhuskers face the USC.

The Trojans have gone 9-5 at home. USC is 8-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cornhuskers are 13-4 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

USC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC gives up.

The Trojans and Cornhuskers match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 18.6 points for the Trojans. Alijah Arenas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Pryce Sandfort averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Sam Hoiberg is averaging 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

