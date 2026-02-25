No. 1 UConn hosts Georgetown, aims for 30th victory of season

Georgetown Hoyas (13-14, 6-12 Big East) at UConn Huskies (29-0, 18-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (13-14, 6-12 Big East) at UConn Huskies (29-0, 18-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn will aim for its 30th win of the season when the Huskies face the Georgetown.

The Huskies have gone 14-0 at home. UConn has a 28-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hoyas are 6-12 in conference matchups. Georgetown ranks second in the Big East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Agubata averaging 2.0.

UConn scores 88.8 points, 27.6 more per game than the 61.2 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 33.8% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. UConn won the last matchup 83-42 on Jan. 23. Sarah Strong scored 25 points points to help lead the Huskies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Strong is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Laila Jewett is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 8.2 points. Brianna Scott is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 16.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.