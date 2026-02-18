Newly ranked No. 23 Minnesota muscles past No. 10 Ohio State 74-61 for 9th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sophie Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 23 Minnesota overpower No. 10 Ohio…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sophie Hart had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 23 Minnesota overpower No. 10 Ohio State 74-61 on Wednesday, the ninth straight win for the Gophers.

Mara Braun had 18 points and nine rebounds with two key jumpers in the closing minutes as Minnesota (21-6, 12-4) moved past Ohio State (22-5, 11-4) into fourth place in the Big Ten. The Gophers, who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time this season, are on their longest winning streak in conference play in 22 years.

Amaya Battle added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Grace Grocholski hit four 3-pointers for the Gophers, who outrebounded the Buckeyes 47-32 and had a 32-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Jaloni Cambridge, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, had 23 points on 10-for-27 shooting for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes blew a 19-point lead at home in their last game and lost 76-75 to now-No. 14 Maryland, an inauspicious start to a tough five-game finish to the regular season.

Ohio State used a 12-0 run over nearly six minutes in the first half to build a nine-point lead, while Minnesota went 0 for 14 from the field during that stretch.

The Gophers never wavered, continuing to feed the 6-foot-5 senior Hart in the post, find their open shooters on the perimeter and take good care of the ball against the full-court press. Minnesota had just nine turnovers and has the fewest in the nation.

Despite missing 30 shots in the first half, the Gophers trailed by only three points at the intermission and started the third quarter on an 18-4 run to take charge.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts USC on Sunday.

Minnesota: Hosts No. 18 Michigan State on Sunday.

