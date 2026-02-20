New Mexico hosts Air Force following Perry’s 20-point outing

Air Force Falcons (12-14, 6-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-9, 10-6 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (12-14, 6-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-9, 10-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces New Mexico after Milahnie Perry scored 20 points in Air Force’s 70-62 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos are 10-4 in home games. New Mexico is seventh in the MWC with 11.7 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 2.4.

The Falcons are 6-10 in MWC play. Air Force allows 62.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

New Mexico averages 66.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 62.0 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 59.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 61.3 New Mexico allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico won the last matchup 74-57 on Jan. 24. Joana Magalhaes scored 29 points points to help lead the Lobos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Abdurraqib is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 8.2 points. Destinee Hooks is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.