New Haven visits Le Moyne on 3-game road skid

New Haven Chargers (7-20, 5-11 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (10-19, 8-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Le Moyne looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Dolphins have gone 5-6 in home games. Le Moyne is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

The Chargers are 5-11 in conference matchups. New Haven has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Haven allows. New Haven averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Le Moyne allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Le Moyne won the last matchup 48-40 on Jan. 8. Sierra Linnin scored 17 points points to help lead the Dolphins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linnin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Ashley Buragas is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Addisen Sulikowski is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 12.6 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Chargers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.