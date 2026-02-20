Montana Lady Griz face the Weber State Wildcats on 5-game losing streak

Weber State Wildcats (8-20, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-18, 4-10 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (8-20, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-18, 4-10 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana comes into the matchup with Weber State after losing five straight games.

The Lady Griz have gone 3-8 in home games. Montana is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats have gone 2-13 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Montana averages 62.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 68.3 Weber State allows. Weber State averages 62.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Montana allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won 51-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Avery Waddington led Montana with 20 points, and Antoniette Emma-Nnopu led Weber State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lady Griz. Waddington is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Emma-Nnopu is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Paris Lauro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

