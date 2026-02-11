Missouri State visits Sam Houston after Bekemeier’s 21-point game

Missouri State Bears (15-8, 7-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-7, 7-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (15-8, 7-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-7, 7-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Sam Houston after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 75-52 win against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers.

The Bearkats have gone 9-2 at home. Sam Houston scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bears have gone 7-3 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State scores 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Sam Houston scores 65.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 62.2 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Bekemeier is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.