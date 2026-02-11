Mississippi State hosts Georgia after Theuerkauf’s 22-point game

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-5, 5-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-5, 5-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 3-7 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Mississippi State after Rylie Theuerkauf scored 22 points in Georgia’s 85-66 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 on their home court. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 4.0.

The Lady Bulldogs are 5-5 in SEC play. Georgia is 16-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Mississippi State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Francis is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kharyssa Richardson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Theuerkauf is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

