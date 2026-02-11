Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky after Lomen’s 30-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-14, 8-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-18, 4-11 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-14, 8-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-18, 4-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky after Grace Lomen scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 71-64 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers have gone 5-7 in home games. Milwaukee has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse are 8-6 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Norse square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.3 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Lomen is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taysha Rushton is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 8.9 points. Karina Bystry is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

