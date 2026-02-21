Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington

Andre Mills scored 21 points to lead Maryland to a 64-60 win over Washington on Saturday.

Andre Mills (7) of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Xfinity Center on Feb. 21, 2026 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/G Fiume)

Mills was only 7 of 18 from the floor, but 3 of 6 from behind the arc with five assists. He was coming off a career-high 39 points against Northwestern on Wednesday and scored 10 of the Terrapins’ final 13 points over the last 6:24 of the game.

Solomon Washington’s 11-point, 14-rebound double-double buoyed the Terrapins (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten), while Elijah Saunders had 12 points and five rebounds.

Maryland held a 34-32 lead at halftime, flipping a game-high eight-point deficit into a lead with a 9-0 run starting at the 14:07 mark. They closed the game with a 13-6 run to retake and hold onto the lead.

The Terrapins had advantages in rebounding and on second-chance points, with 36-23 and 16-2 margins, respectively. While the Huskies shot 46 percent from the field (24-for-52) to 40 percent (23-for-57) for the Terrapins, the Terrapins made five more 3-pointers, and shot 43 percent behind the arc.

Zoom Diallo scored 19 points on 8 of 13 from the field to go with five assists for the Huskies (13-14, 5-11). Hannes Steinbach had 14 points and Wesley Yates III added 12.

Washington will continue its trip to the East Coast with a visit to Rutgers on Tuesday.

Maryland will face No. 9 Nebraska on the road on Wednesday.

